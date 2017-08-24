PTI to hold pubic rally in Sukkur today

ISLAMABAD, August 25: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Thursday announced a public rally in Sukkur on August 25. According to media reports, Imran Khan issued a video message to invite the people of Sindh to attend the public gathering. The PTI chief said hard work would have to be put in now for the sake of progress and prosperity of people of the province, according to the video message. “We will set forth the future strategy in the rally,” he added.-Online

