China orders USA to respect Pakistan’s role in fighting Afghan terrorism
BEIJING, August 24: The United States must value Pakistan’s role in Afghanistan and respect its security concerns, China’s top diplomat Yang Jiechi told US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in a phone call.
China’s Foreign Ministry defended its ally Pakistan earlier this week after President Donald Trump said the United States could no longer be silent about militants using safe havens on Pakistani soil.
On Monday, President Trump committed the United States to an open-ended conflict in Afghanistan, signalling he would send more troops to America’s longest war and vowing “a fight to win”.
He insisted that others – the Afghan government, Pakistan, India and Nato -step up their own commitment to resolving the 16-year conflict, but he saved his sharpest words for Pakistan. Mr Yang, who outranks China’s foreign minister, told Secretary Tillerson on Wednesday that China was willing to coordinate with the United States on Afghanistan and make joint efforts to realise peace and stability there and in the region, according to a Chinese statement issued late that night. – DNA
China orders USA to respect Pakistan’s role in fighting Afghan terrorism
BEIJING, August 24: The United States must value Pakistan’s role in Afghanistan and respect its security concerns, China’s top diplomat Yang Jiechi told US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in a phone call.
China’s Foreign Ministry defended its ally Pakistan earlier this week after President Donald Trump said the United States could no longer be silent about militants using safe havens on Pakistani soil.
On Monday, President Trump committed the United States to an open-ended conflict in Afghanistan, signalling he would send more troops to America’s longest war and vowing “a fight to win”.
He insisted that others – the Afghan government, Pakistan, India and Nato -step up their own commitment to resolving the 16-year conflict, but he saved his sharpest words for Pakistan. Mr Yang, who outranks China’s foreign minister, told Secretary Tillerson on Wednesday that China was willing to coordinate with the United States on Afghanistan and make joint efforts to realise peace and stability there and in the region, according to a Chinese statement issued late that night. – DNA