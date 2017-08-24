Top civil, military leaders reject Trump’s accusation
NATIONAL SECURITY COMMITTEE MEETING IN ISLAMABAD
No safe havens for terrorists in Pakistan, NSC rejects Trump’s remarks
ISLAMABAD, AUG 24 (DNA): Pakistan’s top civilian and military leaders on Thursday rightly rejected the specific allegations and insinuations made against Pakistan by the U.S. President Donald Trump in his strategy for South Asia, officials said.
President Trump, who unveiled his long-awaited future plan for Afghanistan early Tuesday, alleged that “Pakistan often gives safe haven to agents of chaos, violence, and terror.”
“We can no longer be silent about Pakistan’s safe havens for terrorist organizations, the Taliban, and other groups that pose a threat to the region and beyond. Pakistan has much to gain from partnering with our effort in Afghanistan. It has much to lose by continuing to harbor criminals and terrorists,” the U.S. President said.
The Pakistani leaders met in Islamabad to review the situation arising out of the U.S. President’s remarks and “observed that to scapegoat Pakistan will not help in stabilizing Afghanistan. In fact, being its immediate neighbor, Pakistan has an abiding interest in peace and stability in Afghanistan,” an official statement said.
Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi presided over the meeting of the National Security Committee to discuss the Trump Administration’s South Asia Strategy. Services chiefs and key ministers attended the meeting which observed that “Pakistan had to manage the blowback of a protracted conflict in Afghanistan that resulted in deluge of refugees, flow of drugs and arms and more recently in the shape of terrorist safe havens in eastern Afghanistan from where anti-Pakistan terrorist groups continue to operate and launch attacks inside Pakistan.”
The participants observed that the complex issues and internal dynamics inside Afghanistan pose a grave challenge not only to Pakistan but to the broader region and the international community.
While noting the U.S, commitment to continue to shoulder the burden of Afghanistan and reverse the expanding ungoverned spaces in the country, the Committee observed that Pakistan has consistently supported all international efforts for a stable and peaceful Afghanistan and has also committed more than a billion US dollars for infrastructure and social development in that country.
“Over the years, Pakistan has worked with both the United States and Afghanistan to promote peace through a politically negotiated outcome which, in Pakistan’s view, remains the best option to bring stability to this war torn country. A prolonged military campaign in Afghanistan has resulted in destruction and killing of hundreds of thousands of Afghan civilians,” the participants said.
“It is Pakistan’s expectation that any strategy adopted to stabilize Afghanistan will succeed to end this protracted conflict and usher in an era of peace in the country paving way for the dignified return of millions of Afghan refugees residing in Pakistan for which we are willing to extend all possible cooperation,” they said.
The Pakistani leaders said they want to see effective and immediate US military efforts to eliminate sanctuaries harboring terrorists and miscreants on the Afghan soil including those responsible for fomenting terror in Pakistan, adding that the Afghan war cannot be fought in Pakistan.
On its own part, Pakistan has taken indiscriminate actions against all terrorist networks and sacrificed tens of thousands of troops and civilians in this fight, the participants said, adding the demonstrated security improvement inside Pakistan would not have been possible without eliminating all terrorist hideouts.
The committee stressed that instead of any financial or material assistance, there should be understanding and recognition of Pakistan’s efforts, contributions and sacrifice of thousands of Pakistanis and over 120 billion US dollars of economic losses.
In reference to Donald Trump’s claim of giving Pakistan billions of dollars, the Committee said the claims of Billions of Dollars in aid to Pakistan are also misleading to the extent that the reimbursements to Pakistan since 2001 only account for part of the cost of ground facilities and air corridors used by the United States for its operations in Afghanistan, rather than any financial aid or assistance. – DNA
