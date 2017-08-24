Embargo on anti-judiciary speeches

Court ordered that the respondents should file a report on the matter by September 12
Nawaz Sharif’s address to lawyers convention today also be stopped
LAHORE, August 24: The Lahore High Court on Thursday ordered the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to stop broadcasting and publishing speeches of former prime minister, chief minister Punjab and 14 others, in which they have expressed sentiments against the judiciary.
Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh was hearing the case on the petition filed by a citizen Azhar Siddique.
Petitioner had stated that former premier Nawaz Sharif, CM Punjab Shehbaz Sharif, among 16 others have made remarks against the judiciary in their speeches, which were broadcasted on media.
Others whose names are present in the petition include Khawaja Saad Rafique, Ishaq Dar, Talal Chaudhry, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Pervaiz Rasheed, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Abid Sher Ali, Rana Sanaullah among others.
The speeches were made after the Panama verdict, in which the former premier was disqualified from his post, the petitioner pointed out, adding that court should stop the speeches from being telecasted on televisions.
The petitioner further added that the transmission of Nawaz Sharif’s address to lawyers convention, to be held on August 25, be stopped as well. The defence counsel argued that the allegations levelled in the petition should not be heard as it is inadmissible in court.
The LHC also issued notices to chairman PEMRA and chairman Council of Complaints and summoned them as well. The court ordered that the respondents should file a report on the matter by September 12.-Agencies
