Embargo on anti-judiciary speeches

  • Court ordered that the respondents should file a report on the matter by September 12
  • Nawaz Sharif’s address to lawyers convention today also be stopped

Image result for Lahore High Court

LAHORE, August 24: The Lahore High Court on Thursday ordered the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to stop broadcasting and publishing speeches of former prime minister, chief minister Punjab and 14 others, in which they have expressed sentiments against the judiciary.
Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh was hearing the case on the petition filed by a citizen Azhar Siddique.
Petitioner had stated that former premier Nawaz Sharif, CM Punjab Shehbaz Sharif, among 16 others have made remarks against the judiciary in their speeches, which were broadcasted on media.
Others whose names are present in the petition include Khawaja Saad Rafique, Ishaq Dar, Talal Chaudhry, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Pervaiz Rasheed, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Abid Sher Ali, Rana Sanaullah among others.
The speeches were made after the Panama verdict, in which the former premier was disqualified from his post, the petitioner pointed out, adding that court should stop the speeches from being telecasted on televisions.
The petitioner further added that the transmission of Nawaz Sharif’s address to lawyers convention, to be held on August 25, be stopped as well. The defence counsel argued that the allegations levelled in the petition should not be heard as it is inadmissible in court.
The LHC also issued notices to chairman PEMRA and chairman Council of Complaints and summoned them as well. The court ordered that the respondents should file a report on the matter by September 12.-Agencies

News In Pictures

Embargo on anti-judiciary speeches
Top civil, military leaders reject Trump’s accusation
China orders USA to respect Pakistan’s role in fighting Afghan terrorism
PTI to hold pubic rally in Sukkur today
Russia defends Pakistan against Trump’s criticism
New U.S strategy ‘failure of Pak foreign policy’: Imran Khan
S. Arbaia categorically tells Nawaz to avoid confrontation with Army and institutions
Punjab, Sindh, KPK Assemblies pass resolutions against Trump’s remarks
30,000 Chinese working on CPEC & other projects in Pakistan: Ambassador
Umar Akmal proposes forming committee to probe rift with Arthur
India win by 3 wickets with 16 balls remaining by D/L method
Pakistan eagerly prepared to host Word XI: DG ISPR

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved