Hafeez unlikely to be in Pakistan squad for World XI series
LAHORE: Veteran batsman Mohammad Hafeez is unlikely to feature in Pakistan squad for the World XI series next month, sources close to the players informed on Friday.
According to the sources, head coach Mickey Arthur wants to provide an opportunity to young talent in place of Hafeez, leaving the senior batsman’s inclusion in the three-match T20 series in doubt.
Hafeez has informed the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) franchise St Kitts and Nevis Patriots of his availability for the remaining season of the T20 tournament, the sources said. The 36-year-old had left the league midway to attend fitness tests at the National Cricket Academy, Lahore on the Pakistan Cricket Board’s orders, after which he will fly back to West Indies to rejoin his CPL team.
Meanwhile, fast bowler Wahab Riaz will not be part of the national squad for the World XI series. The pacer will leave for West Indies on August 27, where he will join Barbados Tridents for the remainder of the CPL season, the sources added.
PCB chairman Najam Sethi announced a star-studded 14-member World XI squad on Thursday. Led by South Africa’s Faf du Plessis, the team will tour Pakistan for T20 matches scheduled for September 12, 13 and 15.
The team features Hashim Amla (South Africa), Samuel Badree (WI), Darren Sammy (WI), George Bailey (Australia), Paul Collingwood (England), Ben Cutting (Australia), Grant Elliott (New Zealand), Tamim Iqbal (Bangladesh), David Miller (South Africa), Morne Morkel (South Africa), Tim Paine (wicketkeeper) (Australia), Thisara Perera (Sri Lanka), Imran Tahir (South Africa).
