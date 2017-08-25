CPEC project will put entire region on path of development: Mamnoon
GILGIT, August 25: President Mamnoon Hussain has said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project will put entire region on path of development and Gilgit Baltsiatn and Baluchistan will get maximum benefits from it.
This he said while addressing the 8th convocation of Karakorum International University held in Gilgit on Friday.
The president congratulated students graduating from university and getting Gold medals and degrees.
He hoped that graduates will play their role for progress and development of the country and work for elimination of corruption and shun sectarian hatred.
He praised the role of KIU for opening of CPEC cell and termed it a positive step to carry out research on this game changer project.
He said that huge forge investment is coming to Pakistan under china Pakistan economic corridor.
Referring increase in Development Budget he said the development budget of Gilgit Baltistan has been enhanced from eight billion to 18 billion and termed it a positive step to alleviate poverty and backwardness.
President Mamnoon Hussain gave away Gold medals to the position holders and degrees to the graduates.
President declared the significance of education and advised the students to be among high achievers and represent the country of global level.
Earlier in his welcome address the acting voice chancellor Dr Kalil Ahmed highlighted the achievements and said that ten thousand students have been completed their education while three thousand are getting education. President Mamnoon Hussain inaugurated Education Faculty building in Campus. The building was completed at a cost of 300 million rupees funded by USAID.-Sabah
