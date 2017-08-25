The counsels of Mian Mohammad Nawaz Sharif are following the same delaying tactics which the counsels of Zardari had followed to prolong the proceedings of the courts in the corruption cases against their client by indulging in legal nitpicks Their line of action is to cast as much aspersion as possible on a couple of judges who had unseated the former PM so that the 5- member bench of the supreme court could not hear review petition of the former PM and the matter gets delayed as much as possible which will stymie the opening up of references in the NAB against the former PM and his family members where they have taken the stand that they won’t appear before any NAB court till the decision on their review petition before the apex court.
Never before has any speaker of the NA been so partial to his political party as the present speaker NA is!Ethics demand that once a person assumes the mantle of speaker of NA, he completely severs his connection with the political party whose member he is.The present speaker of the NA has,on a number of occasions, shown inclination to Nawaz League which is unfortunate to say the least.
Justice delayed is justice denied
The counsels of Mian Mohammad Nawaz Sharif are following the same delaying tactics which the counsels of Zardari had followed to prolong the proceedings of the courts in the corruption cases against their client by indulging in legal nitpicks Their line of action is to cast as much aspersion as possible on a couple of judges who had unseated the former PM so that the 5- member bench of the supreme court could not hear review petition of the former PM and the matter gets delayed as much as possible which will stymie the opening up of references in the NAB against the former PM and his family members where they have taken the stand that they won’t appear before any NAB court till the decision on their review petition before the apex court.
Never before has any speaker of the NA been so partial to his political party as the present speaker NA is!Ethics demand that once a person assumes the mantle of speaker of NA, he completely severs his connection with the political party whose member he is.The present speaker of the NA has,on a number of occasions, shown inclination to Nawaz League which is unfortunate to say the least.