LHC seeks govt response on Model Town incident Report by Sept 12
LAHORE, August 25: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday summoned a response from the government by September 12 on a petition filed for the release of a judicial inquiry report conducted by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi into the killings of Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT)’s workers in 2014. The petition is filed by the families of victims killed in Model Town during an ‘anti-encroachment’ operation conducted by police.
The court has also asked clarification from the government on why the judicial inquiry report has not been yet made public.-Sabah
