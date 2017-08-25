LHC seeks govt response on Model Town incident Report by Sept 12

Image result for LHC seeks govt response on Model Town incident Report by Sept 12

LAHORE, August 25: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday summoned a response from the government by September 12 on a petition filed for the release of a judicial inquiry report conducted by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi into the killings of Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT)’s workers in 2014. The petition is filed by the families of victims killed in Model Town during an ‘anti-encroachment’ operation conducted by police.
The court has also asked clarification from the government on why the judicial inquiry report has not been yet made public.-Sabah

News In Pictures

Zardari has looted Sindh’s wealth: Imran Khan
Nawaz always came into power sans peoples’ mandate: Zardari
Terrorists are common enemies of Pakistan and Afghanistan: COAS
Nawaz’s children, son-in-law challenge Panama case verdict
Defiant Nawaz gives another raging speech against judiciary
LHC seeks govt response on Model Town incident Report by Sept 12
Pakistan rendered more sacrifices than any other country in war on terror: FO
CPEC project will put entire region on path of development: Mamnoon
Hafeez unlikely to be in Pakistan squad for World XI series
Sethi appreciates Clarke role for World XI’s tour
Nothing will stop its long-range air force drills: China
Embargo on anti-judiciary speeches

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved