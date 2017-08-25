Nawaz’s children, son-in-law challenge Panama case verdict
ISLAMABAD, August 25: Deposed premier Nawaz Sharif’s children and son-in-law have challenged the Supreme Court’s July 28 verdict in Panama Papers case, in which the top court, besides disqualifying the PML-N chief from public office, directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to file accountability references against the Sharifs.
The review petitions by Nawaz’s children – Hussain, Hassan and Maryam – and his son-in-law Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar have been filed through advocate Salman Akram Raja.
In their applications, the petitioners besides questioning the probe carried out by a six-member joint investigation team, also raised objections on the appointment of a top court judge to supervise the anti-graft watchdog’s proceedings in the case.
The development came over a week after the deposed prime minister challenged the judgement that disqualified him as member of the National Assembly. Nawaz was disqualified for failing to declare unclaimed salary earned as an executive of a Dubai-based company owned by his son in the assets statement he filed alongside his nomination papers for NA-120 in 2013 general election.
Nawaz, through his counsel Khawaja Haris, filed three similar review petitions under Article 188 of the Constitution over the court’s ruling regarding his disqualification and its direction asking NAB to file references against him and his children.
The ruling family was named in the papers, which comprised 11.5 million documents, showing how some of the world’s most powerful people have secreted away their money in offshore holdings.-Agencies
