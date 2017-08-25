Terrorists are common enemies of Pakistan and Afghanistan: COAS
Says no safe havens for terrorists are in Pakistan
RAWALPINDI, August 25: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Friday said that Afghanistan is “our brotherly neighbouring country and terrorists are common enemies of both the states”.
In his meeting with an Afghan media delegation at the General Headquarters (GHQ), the army chief said that Pakistan has undertaken indiscriminate operations against terrorists and there are no safe havens in the country being used against Afghanistan.
“Instead of engaging in a blame game, both Pakistan and Afghanistan should take action against terrorists based on mutual trust and cooperation,” he said.
The COAS noted that media could play a key role in this regard.
Stressing on the need for effective border management between the two countries, General Bajwa said Pakistan has taken measures in this respect, which include the establishment of new border posts and forts.
Thanking the army chief, the visiting Afghan media delegates admitted that their visit to Pakistan would convey a positive message back home.
General Bajwa’s meeting with the Afghan delegates comes after Trump backtracked from his promise to end America’s longest war while pillorying Pakistan for offering safe haven to “agents of chaos”.
“We have been paying Pakistan billions and billions of dollars at the same time they are housing the very terrorists that we are fighting,” he said, warning that vital aid could be cut. “That will have to change and that will change immediately.”-Agencies
