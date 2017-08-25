Nawaz always came into power sans peoples’ mandate: Zardari
Says Nawaz has personal businesses with Modi
ISLAMABAD, August 25: Ex-President Asif Ali Zardari in an interview to ARY News on Friday said that Nawaz Sharif is my political rival. He said the election of 2018 would be on time. Asif Ali Zardari said that Nawaz Sharif is still enjoying the security of Prime Minister level . He said that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, the Prime Minister of Pakistan himself said that Nawaz Sharif is our Prime Minister. On the mandate he said that Nawaz Sharif always came into power without peoples’ mandate. He said there is a great difference to run the country and the business. He has uncounted wealth in Pakistan and abroad. While giving reply he said he has approximately ten billion dollars investment in Pakistan.
Asif Zardari said that 2013 elections were RO elections, but we accepted these polls. He said Nawaz Sharif has a dream of Greater Punjab. On Modi relations, he said that he has relations with Modi because of his personal businesses with Modi. – Agencies
