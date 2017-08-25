Nawaz always came into power sans peoples’ mandate: Zardari

  • Says Nawaz has personal businesses with Modi

Image result for Nawaz always came into power sans peoples’ mandate: Zardari

ISLAMABAD, August 25: Ex-President Asif Ali Zardari in an interview to ARY News on Friday said that Nawaz Sharif is my political rival. He said the election of 2018 would be on time. Asif Ali Zardari said that Nawaz Sharif is still enjoying the security of Prime Minister level . He said that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, the Prime Minister of Pakistan himself said that Nawaz Sharif is our Prime Minister. On the mandate he said that Nawaz Sharif always came into power without peoples’ mandate. He said there is a great difference to run the country and the business. He has uncounted wealth in Pakistan and abroad. While giving reply he said he has approximately ten billion dollars investment in Pakistan.
Asif Zardari said that 2013 elections were RO elections, but we accepted these polls. He said Nawaz Sharif has a dream of Greater Punjab. On Modi relations, he said that he has relations with Modi because of his personal businesses with Modi. – Agencies

News In Pictures

Zardari has looted Sindh’s wealth: Imran Khan
Nawaz always came into power sans peoples’ mandate: Zardari
Terrorists are common enemies of Pakistan and Afghanistan: COAS
Nawaz’s children, son-in-law challenge Panama case verdict
Defiant Nawaz gives another raging speech against judiciary
LHC seeks govt response on Model Town incident Report by Sept 12
Pakistan rendered more sacrifices than any other country in war on terror: FO
CPEC project will put entire region on path of development: Mamnoon
Hafeez unlikely to be in Pakistan squad for World XI series
Sethi appreciates Clarke role for World XI’s tour
Nothing will stop its long-range air force drills: China
Embargo on anti-judiciary speeches

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved