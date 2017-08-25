Zardari has looted Sindh’s wealth: Imran Khan

Nawaz Sharif is engaged in corruption for the last 30 years
Chairman PTI Imran Khan addressing a large number of PTI supporters in Sukkur on Friday.
SUKKUR, August 25: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, targeting former president Asif Ali Zardari, said that Zardari has looted Sindh’s wealth while addressing a rally at Lab-e-Mehran Ground on Friday.
“The money that was supposed to be spent on your [Sindh’s] education, water, law and security was looted,” he said, adding “you have to fight the people who looted your money.”
He also said, “I promise you soon you will hear Zardari asking ‘why was I disqualified'”.
Sindh’s biggest issue is unemployment, he said. “I will become more active in Sindh now.”
Speaking about former premier Nawaz Sharif, he said that “Nawaz has been engaged in corrupt practices for the last 30 years.”
“You [Nawaz] lied to the court, you lied to the parliament, you submitted forged documents to the court, you destroyed the state’s institutions” and after all that you have the audacity to ask what did you do wrong, said Imran Khan.
Nawaz has expressed remarks against the judiciary. “But you [Nawaz] should remember that we are standing with the judiciary.”
“Nawaz only cares about being jailed, he knows once he is jailed all his assets will be frozen. Just to protect his looted wealth, he is destroying the country’s institutions.”
Nawaz Sharif’s silence over the remarks expressed by US President Donald Trump speaks volume. “Nawaz only cares about his wealth abroad.”
He urged his followers not to vote for anyone who has assets abroad. “You can’t expect loyalty from such people.”
“We want to bring meritocracy to Pakistan, improve the water situation, improve the steel mills among others,” he said, while sharing his party’s agenda for the upcoming elections.
PTI leaders, while addressing a rally in Sukkur’s Lab-e-Mehran Ground on Friday, targeted Pakistan Peoples Party Co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari and warned the politician that after Nawaz Sharif they will come after him now.
People of Sindh have been extremely resilient, said PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi.
The PPP has failed to apprehend the murderers of Benazir Bhutto, he said. “Today’s rally seeks to give a new direction to the politics in Sindh,” he remarked. “People of Sindh have always supported Pakistan.”
“Zardari, pay attention! We are here now. We will go to all districts of Sindh to bring about tabdeeli [change],” said Shah Mehmood Qureshi.
I just have hope in one person now, remarked Awami Muslim League leader Sheikh Rasheed while addressing the public gathering. “I just want Imran Khan to come to power and improve the lives of the poor.”
If we bring Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif’s looted wealth back into the country then we can pay back our IMF loans, he added.
On Trump’s statements regarding Pakistan, he said that even China and Russia came to our defence. However, the only person who stayed silent was Nawaz Sharif, he added.
“We will not spare anyone who casts an evil eye towards Pakistan,” said Sheikh Rasheed, adding “the entire nation is standing with Pakistan Army.”
PPP was creating propaganda that Imran Khan won’t come to Sukkur, said PTI Sukkur leader Mubeen Ahmed Jatoi.
“PPP failed to even make streets for the people of Sukkur,” he pointed out during his brief address. “After Punjab, the tsunami has come to Sindh.”
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is a product of corruption. How dare he question people’s corruption, remarked Liaquat Jatoi at the occasion.
PTI leaders Jahangir Tareen and Shah Mehmood Qureshi accompanied Chairman Imran Khan, who had earlier urged supporters to attend the rally. Awami Muslim League leader Sheikh Rasheed is also present during the rally.
PTI leaders Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Imran Khan and Jahangir Tareen sitting on the stage before addressing the rally. Photo: Geo News screen shot
Reports of baton charge were also reported at the site in order to control the rowdy crowd.
Imran Khan had reached Sukkur at 6PM and headed straight for the site of the rally.
Earlier, sources had said Imran and other senior PTI leaders, including Shah Mehmood Qureshi, will arrive at Sukkur in the afternoon and head for the rally.
Party workers had started amassing at the venue around 2PM.-Agencies
