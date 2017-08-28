Though next general elections are still far away the political parties have started girding up their loins.An unannounced election campaign has already started. Nothing can be said with certainty at this point in time as to which way the wind would blow.The JUI(F) wants alliance of religious parties as once it has found it handy for coming into power in the KPK.Whether this time round history is going to repeat itself?Whether or not the JI is going to part with PTI and jump on the bandwagon of Maulana Fazlur Rehman is open to question?Politics in this part of the world has become a very dirty game and that is the precise reason why sober and righteous persons give a wide berth to it and keep a safe distance from it.
The quality of debate indulged into by the politicians leaves much to be desired.Instead of dilating on issues being faced by the common man and spelling out their solution,the politicians indulge in character assassination of one another .The extent of paucity of thought that exists in them can be gauged from the fact that no political party has circulated its election manifesto as yet.They continue to talk in generalities.
Unannounced election campaign
