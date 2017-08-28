ISLAMABAD, August 28: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif will attend United Nations General Assembly Session.
The Prime Minister will address the UN General Assembly on September 23. The General Assembly of the United Nations is holding its meeting from September 12. The Foreign Minister will hold bilateral meeting with other countries on side lines of the UN meetings.-Online
PM to leave for U.S. to attend UNGA session
