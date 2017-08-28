No one wishes peace in Afghanistan like Pakistan does: Aizaz Chaudhry
WASHINGTON, August 28: Pakistan’s Ambassador to Washington, Aizaz Chaudhry on Monday said that peace in Afghanistan is Pakistan’s utmost wish.
Addressing 31st Annual Pakistani Festival in Virginia, Aizaz Chaudhry said that relations of Pakistan and United States are never sustainable but if both countries work together, they can easily sort out all the disputes. He said that Taliban should hold negotiations with Afghan government to overcome the matter.
No one wishes peace in Afghanistan like Pakistan does as we have suffered a lot from this unrest, he added.
Aizaz Chaudhry said that Pakistan has taken so much practical steps and rendered sacrifices in war against terrorism.
Ambassador Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry said that as a result of remarkable transformation which is underway, the country is fast-becoming a modern and dynamic state with an enormous potential for social and economic development.
Aizaz Chaudhry extended heartfelt greetings to all those who had come to celebrate the 70th Independence Anniversary of Pakistan; We all are proud of our accomplishments as a nation over a period of last 70 years the Ambassador added.
The Ambassador recalled how Pakistan effectively overcame the economic and security challenges when it started its life in 1947 and has come a long way. Today Pakistan stands tall in the comity of nations as a strong, proud and sovereign country, he added.
Ambassador Chaudhry underscored that Pakistan has turned the corner in the fight against terrorism and markedly improved security situation in the country has resulted in fast-paced economic growth. This situation has led to boosting the confidence of investors from all over the world as today’s Pakistan offers the most investor friendly climate. Ambassador further added that with China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and all the other connectivity projects in Pakistan nearing completion, we are confident to achieving the Quaid-e-Azam’s vision for making Pakistan a pivot of the world. The Ambassador urged Pakistani American community, particularly the second generation young Pakistanis to play their role in the mainstream American polity with more vigour and strength.
Commenting on Annual Pakistan festival, Ambassador Chaudhry said that the Pakistan Festival USA has become an annual fixture in the past 30 years and is rightfully acknowledged as a leading South Asian Festival in the United States. The festival symbolizes the love of Pakistani community for their country of heritage, Pakistan.-Agencies
Towards the end, the Ambassador commended the efforts of the members of the Pakistan Festival Committee to bring the richness and diversity of Pakistan’s culture to American audiences.
On August 22, President Donald Trump warned Pakistan that Washington will no longer tolerate Pakistan offering “safe havens” to extremists.
“We can no longer be silent about Pakistan’s safe havens for terrorist organizations,” Trump declared, outlining a new US security strategy in South Asia.
“Pakistan has much to gain from partnering with our effort in Afghanistan. It has much to lose by continuing to harbor criminals and terrorists.” Going further, Trump suggested that military and other aid to Washington s nuclear-armed ally is at stake if it does not clamp down on extremism.
“We have been paying Pakistan billions and billions of dollars at the same time they are housing the very terrorists that we are fighting,” he said.
“That will have to change and that will change immediately,” he said. “It is time for Pakistan to dedicate to civilization and order and peace.” -NNI
