Sheikh Rasheed moves SC against NAB for not filing appeal in Hudaibiya case
ISLAMABAD, August 28: Awami Muslim League Chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad has filed a petition in Supreme Court (SC) against National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for not filing appeal in Hudaibiya paper mills case.
Sheikh Rasheed filed a petition in SC taking the plea NAB had assured on July 21 to file an appeal within a week. The court had also mentioned in its verdict the assurance given by NAB. After seven days notice was sent to NAB about its assurance but no reply has been received so far from chairman NAB in respect of this notice.
It was further stated in the petition that according to media reports, NAB has decided to file no appeal in Hudaibiya paper Mills while Chairman NAB and prosecutor general are bound to do job impartially.
Joint Investigation Team (JIT) conducted detailed investigation in respect of Hudaibiya paper mills case and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and finance minister Ishaq Dar were found involved in money laundering . The other members of Sharif family also benefited from money laundering.
JIT report provided irrefutable evidences against accused in this regard.
According to report, money laundering started from September 1991, 2238 million dollars were transferred to Saeed Ahmad and Mukhtar Hussain accounts. From 1993 to 1995, further 3500,000 dollars were transferred to London.
The petitioner further added that now Chairman NAB and prosecutor general are under the influence of these accused and implementation of court’s verdict is being hampered by not filing the appeal.
If court does not take any action in this regard then the conspiracy for not initiating inquiry into money laundering will succeed.
The petitioner prayed to court that it should issue orders to NAB for implementation of its assurance for filing appeal and contempt of court proceedings be initiated against Chairman NAB and prosecutor General if they don’t file appeal. -Online
Sheikh Rasheed moves SC against NAB for not filing appeal in Hudaibiya case
ISLAMABAD, August 28: Awami Muslim League Chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad has filed a petition in Supreme Court (SC) against National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for not filing appeal in Hudaibiya paper mills case.
Sheikh Rasheed filed a petition in SC taking the plea NAB had assured on July 21 to file an appeal within a week. The court had also mentioned in its verdict the assurance given by NAB. After seven days notice was sent to NAB about its assurance but no reply has been received so far from chairman NAB in respect of this notice.
It was further stated in the petition that according to media reports, NAB has decided to file no appeal in Hudaibiya paper Mills while Chairman NAB and prosecutor general are bound to do job impartially.
Joint Investigation Team (JIT) conducted detailed investigation in respect of Hudaibiya paper mills case and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and finance minister Ishaq Dar were found involved in money laundering . The other members of Sharif family also benefited from money laundering.
JIT report provided irrefutable evidences against accused in this regard.
According to report, money laundering started from September 1991, 2238 million dollars were transferred to Saeed Ahmad and Mukhtar Hussain accounts. From 1993 to 1995, further 3500,000 dollars were transferred to London.
The petitioner further added that now Chairman NAB and prosecutor general are under the influence of these accused and implementation of court’s verdict is being hampered by not filing the appeal.
If court does not take any action in this regard then the conspiracy for not initiating inquiry into money laundering will succeed.
The petitioner prayed to court that it should issue orders to NAB for implementation of its assurance for filing appeal and contempt of court proceedings be initiated against Chairman NAB and prosecutor General if they don’t file appeal. -Online