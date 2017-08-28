NAB summons two Panama JIT members as witnesses against Sharif family
ISLAMABAD, August 28: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned two members of Panama Joint Investigation Team (JIT) over references against Sharif family on Wednesday.
According to details, NAB has called on JIT head Wajid Zia and another member who will record their statements as official witnesses.
Earlier, NAB had given deadline of August 31 to its Lahore and Rawalpindi bureaus as it had collected strong evidence against sacked premier Nawaz Sharif and his family.
On the other hand, Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) chairman appointed Joint Director Ali Adnan to submit complete record of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s seven companies.
Likewise, NAB also sought record of National Bank President Saeed Ahmad from banks and financial institutions across country.
Supreme Court had directed NAB to prepare three references in which one was regarding Al-Azizia Steel Mill while the other two were about London flats and 16 offshore companies held by the Sharif family.
SC had disqualified Nawaz Sharif in Panama case verdict on the basis of his non-withdrawn salary, considering it part of his assets on July 28. -DNA
