NAB summons two Panama JIT members as witnesses against Sharif family

Image result for NAB summons two Panama JIT members as witnesses against Sharif family

ISLAMABAD, August 28: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned two members of Panama Joint Investigation Team (JIT) over references against Sharif family on Wednesday.
According to details, NAB has called on JIT head Wajid Zia and another member who will record their statements as official witnesses.
Earlier, NAB had given deadline of August 31 to its Lahore and Rawalpindi bureaus as it had collected strong evidence against sacked premier Nawaz Sharif and his family.
On the other hand, Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) chairman appointed Joint Director Ali Adnan to submit complete record of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s seven companies.
Likewise, NAB also sought record of National Bank President Saeed Ahmad from banks and financial institutions across country.
Supreme Court had directed NAB to prepare three references in which one was regarding Al-Azizia Steel Mill while the other two were about London flats and 16 offshore companies held by the Sharif family.
SC had disqualified Nawaz Sharif in Panama case verdict on the basis of his non-withdrawn salary, considering it part of his assets on July 28. -DNA

News In Pictures

NAB decides to challenge Asif Zardari’s acquittal in illegal assets case
Army Chief, Tajik President reiterate support to Afghan-owned initiatives
Trump’s Afghan policy to meet with failure: PM
NAB summons two Panama JIT members as witnesses against Sharif family
Visit of U.S Asstt Secy of State postponed at Pakistan’s request: FO
Sheikh Rasheed moves SC against NAB for not filing appeal in Hudaibiya case
No one wishes peace in Afghanistan like Pakistan does: Aizaz Chaudhry
PM to leave for U.S. to attend UNGA session
Tribesmen stage protest at Torkham, Chaman borders against Trump’s new policy
Bangladesh lead by 88 runs with 9 wickets remaining
Nine Pakistan players picked for South Africa’s T20 League
“We are not going anywhere” Tillerson’s message to Afghan Taliban

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved