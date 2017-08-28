Army Chief, Tajik President reiterate support to Afghan-owned initiatives
DUSHANBE, August 28: General Qamar Javed Bajwa Chief of Army Staff (COAS) called on President of Tajikistan, Mr Emomali Rahmon in Dushanbe on Monday.
The COAS thanked the President for supporting Pakistan’s membership of the SCO and for hosting the QCCM initiative.
President Rahmon offered his sincere wishes for people of Pakistan, appreciating the role Pakistan and Pakistan Army has played in fight against terrorism and peace. Both discussed the regional security issues and had unanimity of views for peace in Afghanistan and the region; reiterating the importance of dialogue, regional cooperation and support to Afghan led and Afghan owned initiatives.
The two also pledged to enhance and expand Pakistan-Tajikistan cooperation in the fields of defence and security. – Agencies
