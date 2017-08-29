GBLA passes resolution condemning statement of Trump against Pakistan

Image result for GBLA passes resolution condemning statement of Trump against Pakistan

GILGIT, August 29: Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly (GBLA) passed a unanimous resolution on Tuesday condemning the statement of US President against Pakistan.
In its 20th session Speaker Fida Muhammad Nashad in the chair in Gilgit on Tuesday, Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly also demanded US President to revisit its policies about Pakistan. The resolution was presented in the House by Jafarullah Khan and Rizwan Ali.
The House demanded United Nations and world powers to abolish RAW and MOSSAD training camps in Afghanistan who are carrying terrorist activities in Pakistan.
In another resolution the House lauded President Mamnoon Hussain who announced for establishment of Women University in GB and also accept all demand of vice chancellor of Karakoram International University.
The Assembly also passed a privilege motion presented by Parliamentary Secretary Aurangzeb Khan and demanded Government to pay one month additional salary as announced by Finance Minister to some departments for preparing budget .The House paid tributes to Renowned Journalist Late Syed Mehdi and offered Fateha for him. The house meets against today (Wednesday) at 11 AM.-Sabah

News In Pictures

Nation won’t forgive Chairman NAB for handing Zardari clean chit: Imran Khan
Amendment in articles 62, 63 will be next Assembly’s mandate: Zardari
Despite internal, external challenges upward economic growth recognised: PM Abbasi
Nawaz Sharif leaves for London today
Rigging, Iqama, Panama are all excuses, Nawaz is real target: Maryam Nawaz
SC orders removal of Dr Asim’s name from ECL for one month
‘You have been the worst Foreign Secy ever,’ Basit wrote in scathing letter to Aizaz
GBLA passes resolution condemning statement of Trump against Pakistan
ICC appoints Sir Richie Richardson as match referee for Independence Cup
Warner, Smith, Lyon set up thrilling finish
Suicide bomber kills 5 in Kabul bank blast
NAB decides to challenge Asif Zardari’s acquittal in illegal assets case

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved