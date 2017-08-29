GBLA passes resolution condemning statement of Trump against Pakistan
GILGIT, August 29: Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly (GBLA) passed a unanimous resolution on Tuesday condemning the statement of US President against Pakistan.
In its 20th session Speaker Fida Muhammad Nashad in the chair in Gilgit on Tuesday, Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly also demanded US President to revisit its policies about Pakistan. The resolution was presented in the House by Jafarullah Khan and Rizwan Ali.
The House demanded United Nations and world powers to abolish RAW and MOSSAD training camps in Afghanistan who are carrying terrorist activities in Pakistan.
In another resolution the House lauded President Mamnoon Hussain who announced for establishment of Women University in GB and also accept all demand of vice chancellor of Karakoram International University.
The Assembly also passed a privilege motion presented by Parliamentary Secretary Aurangzeb Khan and demanded Government to pay one month additional salary as announced by Finance Minister to some departments for preparing budget .The House paid tributes to Renowned Journalist Late Syed Mehdi and offered Fateha for him. The house meets against today (Wednesday) at 11 AM.-Sabah
