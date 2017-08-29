Donald Trump’s recent policy statement has angered people of this country as the American president instead of appreciating the fact that it is Pakistan which has rendered maximum sacrifices in war on terror seemed dissatisfied with our effort and has, on the contrary, demanded more action from it in the matter. Had it been a truly democratic country, the government would have summoned the American ambassador in Pakistan to the Foreign office and conveyed its displeasure over it and demanded of the American president to immediately withdraw his words. Though the Army chief did show him his piece of mind but basically it was PM’ s job to do so.
Some of the rulers did speak on it rather belatedly and that too half- heartedly.
Our tragedy is that the Americans know more than anybody else that our leadership is a saleable commodity which is involved from top to bottom in corruption . The property of most our leaders which they have bought with their ill- gotten money is located in the West They have also stacked their money in the western banks. They are shit- scared that the American CIA would spill the beans about their wealth which they have invested in the US in case they annoyed the tenant of the White House. Somebody rightly said that corrupt leaders cannot look into the eyes of the American president and talk to him from a position of high moral ground? It is as simple as that.
Foreign policy fiasco
