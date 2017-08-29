SC orders removal of Dr Asim’s name from ECL for one month
ISLAMABAD, August 29: The Supreme Court of Pakistan has ordered removal of the name of Dr Asim from the Exit Control List (ECL) for one month.
The court had reserved the judgment on the plea on Tuesday.
With the removal of his name from the ECL, Asim has been allowed to leave for abroad after furnishing surety bonds worth Rs 6 million.
Dr Asim Hussain, a close aide of PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, faces several charges including corruption references filed by NAB of
Rs 479 billion. He is also alleged to have provided treatment and protection to terrorists at a hospital owned by him. His name was first put on the ECL on the NAB’s request on November 24, 2015. Hearing into cases against him will continue even in his absence.-Agencies
