Rigging, Iqama, Panama are all excuses, Nawaz is real target: Maryam Nawaz
Says Nawaz Sharif is sadiq and ameen
LAHORE, August 29: Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday stated that the issue of Panama Papers, Iqama and rigging were mere excuses in order to target former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.
Speaking to a charged-up PML-N rally in Lahore, Maryam Nawaz urged the crowd to ask what opponents of her party had done for the people in Lahore.
“With what face will they demand votes from you when they opposed the development schemes for Lahore?” she asked the people.
Maryam asked the people whether they would let the supremacy of the vote be undermined or do something about it. She urged the crowd to come out in droves on September 17 and vote for PML-N in order to exact vengeance on those who had plotted against Nawaz Sharif.
“Can a person who made Pakistan a nuclear power be declared disqualified? Can a person who spread a network of roads in the country be declared disqualified?” she asked the crowd. Maryam said that for four years Nawaz Sharif had been silent and was busy serving the people of Pakistan. She urged her political opponents to bear what the former prime minister was now saying. “When Nawaz Sharif speaks, the world listens,” she said. Maryam Nawaz said that she would not disappoint her mother Kulsoom Nawaz and would campaign for her bid to secure the NA-120 seat for PML-N. -Agencies
