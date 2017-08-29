Nawaz Sharif leaves for London today

LAHORE, August 29: Former prime minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif will leave for London today (Wednesday) to see his ailing wife Kulsoom Nawaz Sharif who has been diagnosed with throat cancer.
Mian Nawaz Sharif will leave for London to see her ailing wife after the advice of family members and close friends.
According to sources the doctors are waiting for the results of some important skin and other tests of Kulsoom Nawaz, and her chemotherapy will begin by the end of this week or the start of next.
Nawaz will reach London via flight EK-625 of a private airline, and is expected to stay there for 10 days. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will also conduct a rally in west London during his visit.-Sabah

