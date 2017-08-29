Amendment in articles 62, 63 will be next Assembly’s mandate: Zardari
Praises Benazir Bhutto for not calling any GT Road march when ousted in the 90s
ISLAMABAD , August 29: Ex-President and PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari pushed the matter of constitutional amendment in articles 62 and 63 to next parliament saying that public representatives after the 2018 general elections will have the mandate to do so. He predicted that there will be a higher number of independent candidates to contest the polls this time.
He maintained that all cases against him in NAB were political in nature, recalling the horrors of his time in prison. “I was arrested after being trapped in false case … I was transferred from Lahore to Karachi and then to Landhi Jail which is a long story. There were fourteen cases against me not one,” he told.
Talking about NRO, he said electoral reforms had been carried out in the pact through which the return of Nawaz Sharif was made possible.
All cases were political in nature and there were eight prosecutors in each case, he claimed. PPP co-chairman further remembered the number of ‘fake’ corruption cases against him and torture in jail, maintaining that such people were made witnesses whom they he didn’t even know. It should be noted that Rawalpindi accountability court had acquitted Zardari in a reference related to his assets in the country and abroad. NAB had, however, decided to challenge the acquittal. He praised Benazir Bhutto for not calling any GT Road march when ousted in the 90s. “I saved PML-N government. We have to initiate dialogue to strengthen the parliament. Everyone has the right to contest in elections … Imran Khan would have known more if he spent time in prison,” former President noted. Moreover, he criticised NAB for biased activities in Sindh. DNA
