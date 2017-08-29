Chairman PTI Imran Khan addressing a public gathering in Chakwal on Tuesday. – NNI
CHAKWAL, August 29: : PTI chief Imran Khan on Tuesday slammed NAB Chairman Qamar Zaman Chaudhry for acquitting Asif Ali Zardari in all cases.
Speaking to a charged-up crowd of PTI supporters in Chakwal, Imran said that Zardari’s acquittal proved that PML-N and PPP were not against each other. He warned Chairman NAB that PTI would soon bring a case to the accountability body against Shehbaz Sharif.
“Chairman NAB, I want you to be ready for the case we are bringing against Shehbaz Sharif,” he said. “More than Rs 2 billion corruption was committed in Multan’s Metro Bus scheme,” he added.
Imran said that he was happy since for the very first time in the history of Pakistan, the powerful were being held accountable. Imran said that the whole nation stood behind the Supreme Court of Pakistan. Imran claimed that he had once been jailed for eight days and had not seen one powerful person there.
“NA-120 by-election heralds extreme importance,” said Imran. “This by-election will show the world that the masses stand behind the Supreme Court of Pakistan,” he added. -Agencies
Nation won’t forgive Chairman NAB for handing Zardari clean chit: Imran Khan
