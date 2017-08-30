Senate asks govt to summon U.S. Envoy over Trump’s remarks
ISLAMABAD, AUG 30 (DNA): Pakistani Senate on Wednesday asked the government to summon the U.S. ambassador to convey concern of the country and the people over President Donald Trump’s regional strategy. A statement by the Senate, or Upper House of the Parliament, said the House has unanimously adopted the “Initial Response to the U.S. President’s Afghan -South Asia Policy statement” also instructed the Foreign Minister to present a fact sheet to the Washington as to the Pakistan’s contributions and sacrifices in the ‘war against terror’ and the logistical facilities provided on the ground and in the air to US/NATO troops. Senators urged the gov’t to start regional and international diplomatic initiative to coordinate Pakistan’s response to the U.S. President’s Afghan strategy in consultation with the friendly countries, particularly in the upcoming session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). “The gov’t should be highlighted at every fora that India cannot be net security provider in the South Asian region given its conflictual relationship with all its neighbours; military escalation in Afghanistan, as desired by the U.S., will destabilise Pakistan and the region and have negative consequences for Europe as well,” the responsesaid. The House observed that given the threat of extremism and terrorism from Afghanistan, Pakistan should emphasize that the territory of no State can be used for causing terrorist activities in any other State and particularly refer to TTP hideouts and sanctuaries in Afghanistan which operate freely. – DNA
