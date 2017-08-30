Though Modi has entered into a marriage of convenience with Trump it is going to prove very costly to the common Indians working in Afghanistan in various capacities. By bracketing India along with the US in the ongoing war against those who oppose American presence in Afghanistan ,the American president has put the lives of the Indians in Afghanistan in jeopardy.They will now be frequent targets of those forces in Afghanistan which are inimical to the US presence in that country.
It is now quite clear that in this region the US is going to use India as its front state against Beijing .China has once again proved that a friend in need is a friend indeed.It has once again won the hearts of Pakistanis by immediately strongly reacting to Trump’ s accusation against Pakistan and making it quite clear that Pakistan has been doing enough in war on terror.What a pity that our own response in the matter has been quite lukewarm.The common man had expected a strong reaction from our Prime minister as well as parliament which should have passed a strong unanimous resolution condemning Trump’ statement but in vain.
A friend in need
