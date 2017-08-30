NSC to prepare strategy against Trump’s threats, US policy review

Image result for NSC to prepare strategy against Trump's threats, US policy review

ISLAMABAD, August 30: National Security Committee (NSC) decided to form sub-committee in order to develop a counter strategy against the US President Donald Trump’s allegations of active safe havens for terrorists in Pakistan.
Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi chaired the NSC meeting in which civil and military leadership had gathered in the capital on Wednesday. The sub-committee will gather recommendations from the senior leadership in different departments which will be presented in the next meeting. The recommendations will be prepared from September 5 to September 7 in the light of ambassadors’ conference.
The meeting is being attended by Defence Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Hayat, Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, National Security Advisor retired Lt. General Nasser Khan Janjua and senior civil and military officials.
It should be mentioned that this is the second meeting of NSC in a week. The members of NSC discussed at length prevailing security environment and the US policy review for South Asia and Afghanistan backed by Trump administration. The committee also analysed the internal and external security situation, Indian ceasefire violations on Line of Control (LoC) and developments in nation anti-terrorism project Operation Radd-ul Fassad.-Agencies

