NAB must investigate all Metro bus, Orange train projects: Imran Khan
ISLAMABAD, August 30: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday called for opening of a probe into allegations of corruption in multi-billion rupees Metro bus and under-construction Orange Line train projects.
In a Twitter message, Imran Khan said like the Panama Papers exposed Nawaz Sharif and his family’s corruption, the Chinese have exposed Multan Metro fraud directly implicating Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif.
“Now NAB must investigate all Metro & Orange Train projects, which were clearly not undertaken for the public good but for massive kickbacks,” he alleged.
Earlier, rejecting all allegations regarding transfer of 17 million dollars to China, Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said that his detractors could not break his resolve to serve with their false allegations and baseless accusations.
Shehbaz Sharif said there was no truth in the transfer of 17 million dollars funds to China in the Multan Metro Bus (MMB) project, adding that a private television channel had hatched propaganda against him.
Shehbaz said the alleged company Capital Engineering did not exist at all and it was a poor attempt into defamation and undermine his achievements as a ‘Khadim’ of the people of Punjab.
He said there was no company like the Capital Engineering and Construction. The Chief Minister presented himself for ruthless accountability if is appropriation of a single penny was proven against him, adding that the allegations were leveled by those who were involved in getting loans worth billions of rupees written off in the past.
About PTI Chairman Imran Khan, he said Imran Khan Niazi could never substantiate his allegations of 70 billion rupees incurred on the Metro Bus Service, adding that he was in the habit of making false accusations against his political adversaries. – Agencies
