A TALE OF TWO CITIZENS SHARJEEL KHAN & NAWAZ SHARIF
Sharjeel Khan, the rising star of Pakistan cricket has been handed over a five-year ban—putting effective brakes to his international career. This period includes thirty months of suspended punishment—making room for him to return to his cricketing career if he meets the required standards of behaviour meticulously.
There can be no denying the fact that laws and rules are there to be observed and abided by.
Thus Sharjeel Khan deserves to be punished for his departure from the rules and the moral code that governs international and national cricket. But he is citizen of a country whose Prime Minister flouted every code of conduct and committed serious violations of ethical behaviour and moral discipline, but when awarded punishment by the highest court of the country, started crying hoarse “why did they throw me out?”
He is no more Prime Minister but his family and his party happen to be convinced that a huge wrong has been done to him by the Judiciary. What if he lied ? What if he failed to provide a credible money-trail to justify the ownership of his London apartments? What if he got employed as a Marketing Manager-cum-Chairman in a Dubai firm (sinisterly owned by his son)? What if he acquired an Iqama for that purpose? He was after all Prime Minister. An elected leader of the masses. Only the masses had the right to throw him out.
So doesn’t Sharjeel Khan have good reasons to contend that only masses have the right to judge him? What was his crime after all?
He played TWO DOT BALLS!
