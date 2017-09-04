The new interior minister says he would not like to see any policeman in Islamabad whose midriff is more than 38 inches. Policemen with bigger waistlines should not be posted on field assignments. It is too early to say whether or not his fiat is going to be implemented because in the past similar orders were issued from time to time by various IGPs but later on not acted upon for a variety of reasons, mostly under political pressure. The problem is that that over 70 percent policemen have pot bellies. They eat too much and never carry out daily exercise. If the above – mentioned directive is implemented in letter and spirit it would be difficult to find sufficient policemen to guard police stations. It is just like implementing Section 62 and 63 of constitution of Pakistan. Many analysts say if these two articles were implemented more than half of the seats in our Parliament and provincial assemblies would always remain vacant.
This directive of the interior minister is very sensible and it needs implementation in stages In the first instance the pot bellied policemen be given one month notice to reduce their bellies to 38 inches failing which they should be withdrawn from the field assignments. The persons in uniform, particularly, belonging to the armed forces including police should be smart and active. A person with a bulging waistline can be anything but smart.
Policemen with big midriffs are in trouble
