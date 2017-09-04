After Nawaz, now its Shehbaz’s turn for disqualification: Pervaiz Elahi
LAHORE, September 4: : Pakistan Muslim League (PML) senior central leader Ch Parvez Elahi has said that Panama Leaks had shunted out Nawaz Sharif whereas Shahbaz would be out on Orange Leaks.
He expressed these views while talking to the media. Responding to their various questions, he said that if Shehbaz Sharif is caught then dozens of corruption cases will come to the fore.
He said that Shahbaz Sharif would has to answer to the inquiry report of Justice Baqar Najafi regarding killings of 14 blameless persons in Model Town.
“Right from the beginning we had called orange train as dollars making train, now it will be proved that Shahbaz Sharif made the illicit money as he has nothing to present in the courts in his defence, besides plundering in orange line, metro bus and other show off projects”, he added. Former Deputy Prime Minister said that only and only Nawaz Sharif is responsible for all the problems faced by the people and crisis on external front confronted by Pakistan, he kept the portfolio of foreign minister with himself for four years but did nothing for improving the foreign relations, although he was disqualified but left the country deep in difficulties. -Online
After Nawaz, now its Shehbaz’s turn for disqualification: Pervaiz Elahi
LAHORE, September 4: : Pakistan Muslim League (PML) senior central leader Ch Parvez Elahi has said that Panama Leaks had shunted out Nawaz Sharif whereas Shahbaz would be out on Orange Leaks.
He expressed these views while talking to the media. Responding to their various questions, he said that if Shehbaz Sharif is caught then dozens of corruption cases will come to the fore.
He said that Shahbaz Sharif would has to answer to the inquiry report of Justice Baqar Najafi regarding killings of 14 blameless persons in Model Town.
“Right from the beginning we had called orange train as dollars making train, now it will be proved that Shahbaz Sharif made the illicit money as he has nothing to present in the courts in his defence, besides plundering in orange line, metro bus and other show off projects”, he added. Former Deputy Prime Minister said that only and only Nawaz Sharif is responsible for all the problems faced by the people and crisis on external front confronted by Pakistan, he kept the portfolio of foreign minister with himself for four years but did nothing for improving the foreign relations, although he was disqualified but left the country deep in difficulties. -Online