Pakistan made tremendous sacrifices in war against terrorism: China
BEIJING, September 4: China has said Pakistan has made tremendous sacrifices in the war against terrorism. It said world community should acknowledge these sacrifices. It said Pakistan is in line of forefront countries which are combating terrorism.
According to Chinese media reports, spokesman of Chinese Foreign Ministry said this while talking to journalists. He said China will work jointly with Pakistan to combat terrorism because it is in the interest of all stake holders. -Online
