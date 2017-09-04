Kulsoom Nawaz will win with clear majority in NA-120: Maryam
LAHORE: Begum Kulsoom Nawaz will win a clear majority in the upcoming NA-120 by-elections, said daughter Maryam Nawaz on Monday.
While addressing the female workers of PML-N during a meeting in Lahore’s Model Town, Maryam instructed the campaign for NA-120 to be expedited and also told the participants that Kulsoom Nawaz will be among them soon. Maryam, is running the campaign while her mother and PML-N candidate for the by-poll, Kulsoom Nawaz, undergoes treatment for lymphoma in London. -Agencies
