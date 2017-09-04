Kulsoom Nawaz will win with clear majority in NA-120: Maryam

Image result for Kulsoom Nawaz in hospital

LAHORE: Begum Kulsoom Nawaz will win a clear majority in the upcoming NA-120 by-elections, said daughter Maryam Nawaz on Monday.
While addressing the female workers of PML-N during a meeting in Lahore’s Model Town, Maryam instructed the campaign for NA-120 to be expedited and also told the participants that Kulsoom Nawaz will be among them soon. Maryam, is running the campaign while her mother and PML-N candidate for the by-poll, Kulsoom Nawaz, undergoes treatment for lymphoma in London. -Agencies

News In Pictures

Pakistan deeply concerned over forced displacement of Rohingya Muslims
Army to fully support for development of Balochistan: COAS
Shehbaz Sharif to depart for London today
Kulsoom Nawaz will win with clear majority in NA-120: Maryam
Pakistan made tremendous sacrifices in war against terrorism: China
Pakistan paid a heavy price in war against terrorism: Khursheed Shah
3 FC personnel martyred, 3 injured in attack in Panjgur
After Nawaz, now its Shehbaz’s turn for disqualification: Pervaiz Elahi
87,000 Rohingya refugees arrive in Bangladesh: United Nations
PTI submits adjournment motion in NA over Rohingya crisis
Sri Lanka may play one T20 in Lahore
Mushfiqur, Sabbir lift Bangladesh after Lyon’s strikes

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved