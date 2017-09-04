LAHORE, September 4: Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif will depart for London on Tuesday. according to reports, Shehbaz will spend three days in London where he will inquire about the health of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s wife, and his sister-in-law, Begum Kalsoom Nawaz.
Kalsoom, who recently underwent a throat surgery and at present is residing at her son Hasan’s residence in London for treatment of lymphoma.
The Punjab chief minister will also meet the local leadership of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in London.
In a statement released today, Shehbaz lashed out at the country’s ‘enemies’, saying those levelling baseless allegations and spreading lies have failed at every step.
“The people see your hollow claims,” he said, adding that those spreading lies will continue to fail at every step.
“These elements are against timely completion of development projects,” he claimed further.-DNA
Shehbaz Sharif to depart for London today
