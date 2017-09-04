Shehbaz Sharif to depart for London today

Related image

LAHORE, September 4: Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif will depart for London on Tuesday. according to reports, Shehbaz will spend three days in London where he will inquire about the health of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s wife, and his sister-in-law, Begum Kalsoom Nawaz.
Kalsoom, who recently underwent a throat surgery and at present is residing at her son Hasan’s residence in London for treatment of lymphoma.
The Punjab chief minister will also meet the local leadership of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in London.
In a statement released today, Shehbaz lashed out at the country’s ‘enemies’, saying those levelling baseless allegations and spreading lies have failed at every step.
“The people see your hollow claims,” he said, adding that those spreading lies will continue to fail at every step.
“These elements are against timely completion of development projects,” he claimed further.-DNA

News In Pictures

Pakistan deeply concerned over forced displacement of Rohingya Muslims
Army to fully support for development of Balochistan: COAS
Shehbaz Sharif to depart for London today
Kulsoom Nawaz will win with clear majority in NA-120: Maryam
Pakistan made tremendous sacrifices in war against terrorism: China
Pakistan paid a heavy price in war against terrorism: Khursheed Shah
3 FC personnel martyred, 3 injured in attack in Panjgur
After Nawaz, now its Shehbaz’s turn for disqualification: Pervaiz Elahi
87,000 Rohingya refugees arrive in Bangladesh: United Nations
PTI submits adjournment motion in NA over Rohingya crisis
Sri Lanka may play one T20 in Lahore
Mushfiqur, Sabbir lift Bangladesh after Lyon’s strikes

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved