Army to fully support for development of Balochistan: COAS
COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa addressing the troops during his visit to Gwadar on the eve of Eidul Azha. – DNA
RAWALPINDI, September 4: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Sunday arrived in Balochistan to spend the second day of Eidul Azha with troops.
The Army Chief has pledged the military’s “full support” for the development of Balochistan, the military’s media wing said.
According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief visited Gwadar and Turbat on the second day of Eidul Azha and met with soldiers and officers.
Talking to the troops, Gen Bajwa reportedly said the development of Balochistan was “extremely important” for the progress of Pakistan. All ongoing development projects in the province shall be completed, Bajwa was quoted as saying.
The ISPR further said that Gen Bajwa promised that army will “extend support to all state institutions in this regard”.
The army chief also visited the family of Major Jamal Sheran, who was martyred in a suicide blast in Hayatabad on July 17.
Speaking on the occasion, he expressed the resolve to make Pakistan the best country through unity. The Army Chief said that Eid on duty for security of homeland and its people is the best festivity for the armed forces personnel.
According to Director General of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major Gen Asif Ghafoor, he said that Pakistan is passion and our lives are for Pakistan. The Army Chief said that nothing and no one is above the country.
Insha Allah together we will make it the best country, Gen Bajwa said. According to ISPR, Paksitan Army had successfully completed Operation Khyber IV and cleansed Rajgal valley of terrorists by August 21. Eid on duty for the security of Pakistan and its people is the best festivity for us, Gen Bajwa said.
Eid congregations were held at mosques, Eidgahs and open places in all cities, towns and villages across the country. The day dawned with special prayers in mosques for well-being of Muslim Ummah and safety and security of the country. -NNI
