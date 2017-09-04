Pakistan deeply concerned over forced displacement of Rohingya Muslims
FO summons Indian diplomat on unprovoked ceasefire violations
ISLAMABAD, September 4: Pakistan is deeply concerned over reports of growing number of deaths and forced displacement of Rohingya Muslims.
Foreign Office spokesperson said, such reports, if confirmed, are a source of serious concern and anguish on the eve of Eid-Ul-Azha.
Pakistan urges authorities in Myanmar to investigate reports of massacre, hold those involved accountable and take necessary measures to protect the rights of Rohingya Muslims.
In line with its consistent position on protecting the rights of Muslim minorities worldwide, Pakistan will work with the international community in particular the OIC to express solidarity with the Rohingya Muslims and to work towards safeguarding their rights.
The Director General (SA & SAARC), Dr. Mohammad Faisal, summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner, J.P. Singh and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces in Chirikot Sector
Due to Indian firing Kakuta, Nullah and Polas villages on 02 September 2017, resulting in the Shahadat of an 8 years old girl, Momina, resident of village Polas.
Despite calls for restraint, India continues to indulge in ceasefire violations. In 2017 to date, Indian forces have carried out more than 700 ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary, resulting in the Shahadats of 30 innocent civilians and
injuries to 113, as compared to 382 ceasefire violations in 2016.
The deliberate targeting of civilians is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity and international human rights and humanitarian laws.
The Director General urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement; investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC. He urged that the Indian side should permit UNMOGIP to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.-Agencies
