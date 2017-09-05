There is no denying the fact that our political leaders play quite a central role in the shaping of the opinions, behaviours and expectations of the people. The degree of the INFLUENCE may vary from leader to leader because of each one’s charisma and appeal to his or her followers, but essentially they have succeeded in eclipsing the religious leaders in winning support from the masses. To prove my point I will give here the example of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah on the one hand, and Syed Allaullah Shah Bukhari on the other hand. Jinnah in the end turned out to be unbeatable. Even Allama Mashriqui had to bow out.
The ‘Charisma’ is not the only factor. Political leadership happens to appeal to all the facets of personality—the pragmatic—the material—and the spiritual.
‘Public Opinion’ in Pakistan today is the gross total of the impact, the personalities, the behaviours and the messages of Imran Khan, Nawaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari, Maulana Fazlur Rahman, Asfandyar Wali Khan, Maulana Sirajul Haque, Farooq Sattar, Mustuafa Kamal and some lesser ones have on the society. Our history has been such that eventually the issue has been decided on the basis of ONE against ONE. In the sixties, it was Bhutto Vs Maudoodi. In the nineties it was Benazir Vs Nawaz. In the last decade it was Nawaz Vs Zardari. And in this decade it is Imran Khan Vs Nawaz.
If Nawaz fizzles out as a result of his disqualification and various indictments, who will fill the vacuum?
In the coming years, who will it be who will challenge Imran Khan?
(That is, if conventional politics is not knocked out.)
IMRAN KHAN VS WHOM?
