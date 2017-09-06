Washington has found a strategic partner in India in this part of the world and it no longer needs Pakistan for executing its agenda. What is its agenda ! It is three- pronged. First, to use New Delhi as its front state in unsettling China. Two, prolong its presence in Afghanistan for the hidden purpose of extracting and benefitting from its hitherto unexplored mineral wealth Three, to torpedo Gwadar international seaport.
Need to say adieu to Washington
Washington has found a strategic partner in India in this part of the world and it no longer needs Pakistan for executing its agenda. What is its agenda ! It is three- pronged. First, to use New Delhi as its front state in unsettling China. Two, prolong its presence in Afghanistan for the hidden purpose of extracting and benefitting from its hitherto unexplored mineral wealth Three, to torpedo Gwadar international seaport.
Let us admit that the absence of a whole time fully fledged foreign minister for over four years has taken a heavy toll on our foreign policy. The Indian diplomacy has upstaged ours and India has succeeded in its nefarious propaganda against Pakistan.
There are many who, however , consider it a blessing in disguise that Washington has started giving us a wide berth. In their wisdom Pakistan should also distance itself from the US whose friendship has caused us more harm than good during the past 70 years and we had better start further cementing our ties with Beijing and also mend fences with Moscow.
Islamabad must never ever get near to Washington . Had our rulers been sensible enough to keep a balance in their relations with Moscow and Washington right from day one after the creation of Pakistan and not placed all its eggs in the American basket there would have been a different story to tell today.