PML-N is illegally launching election campaign in NA 120: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, September 6: Talking to journalists central leader of PTI Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that ruling party Ministers including Bilal Yasin are launching election campaign in NA – 120 despite no permission from the Election Commiison of Pakistan. This is a gross violation of oath. Government machinery in full and PTV are suppressing the voice of PTI against the government and Sharif family is being portrayed as innocent.
He asked the ECP to implement its orders in letter and spirit in this regard. Shah Mahmood Qureshi added that their movement is against corruption and money laundering and ultimately we will be successful.-Online

