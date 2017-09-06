Don’t play department, department with the court: IHC remarks in Rao Tehsin case
ISLAMABAD, September 6: Islamabad High Court (IHC) during the course of hearing of former PIO Rao Tehsin case has remarked “don’t play department, department with the court otherwise court will be forced to summon all respective secretaries .
The court further remarked if Rao Tehsin is at fault then he be punished. He should not be subjected to victimization.
Justice Amir Farooq of LHC took up for hearing former PIO Rao Tehsin case on Wednesday.
Senior lawyer Wasim Sajjad appeared on behalf of Rao Tehsin while Idrees Ashraf advocate assisted him.
At the inception of the hearing of the case, the court inquired ” has establishment division filed the reply.
Establishment division took the stance that filing the reply is job of interior ministry and not ours. Dawn Leaks inquiry report is not available with us.
The court inquired ” if you are not having inquiry report then how you will charge sheet Rao Tehsin.
The establishment division said Rao Tehsin has not been made OSD.
Justice Amir Farooq remarked “don’t play with us department, department” otherwise court will be forced to summon all concerned secretaries .
The court inquired ” if the proceedings is underway against Rao Tehsin. Establishment division said Younis Dhaka who has been appointed as inquiry officer against Rao Tehsin has regretted to conduct inquiry. The summary will again be sent for appointment of new inquiry officer. The court remarked as per law Rao Tehsin can not be omitted for consideration of his case for promotion due to inquiry . Establishment division replied high powered boards are under consideration as yet. Justice Amir Farooq remarked if Rao Tehsin is at fault then he be punished otherwise he should not be subjected to victimization. The establishment division sought more time for filing reply. The court accepted the plea and directed establishment division to file reply within 7 days. The hearing of the case was adjourned till September 14.-Online
