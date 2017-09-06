It is Afghanistan’s turn to destroy terrorists’ safe havens: Aizaz Chaudhry
ISLAMABAD, September 6: Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States (US) Aizaz Chaudhry on Wednesday said it is Afghanistan’s turn now to destroy terrorists’ safe havens.
In an interview to the state-owned television channel, Aizaz Chaudhry claimed that Pakistan has destroyed all such safe havens.
‘Pakistan is willing to work with Afghanistan,’ he said adding that Pak-Afghan relations shouldn’t only be viewed from the US perspective.
The ambassador insisted that terrorists present in Pakistan have roots in Afghanistan, and a lot of points in the new US policy for Afghanistan are debatable.
He further stated that Pakistan has borne losses worth billions in the war on terrorism.
Afghanistan on August 22 welcomed US President Donald Trump’s revised vision for the Afghan war, stating that it was the “result of intense deliberations” and took into account “both our countries’ needs and considerations.”
Afghanistan’s Ambassador to the US Hamdullah Mohib released a statement hailing Trump’s announcement regarding US policy towards Afghanistan and Southeast Asia.
Trump announced his strategy for the region last month, harshly criticizing Pakistan for providing a safe haven to “agents of chaos”.
The US president cleared the way for the deployment of thousands more US troops to Afghanistan, backtracking from his promise to rapidly end America’s longest war, while pillorying ally Pakistan-Sabah
It is Afghanistan’s turn to destroy terrorists’ safe havens: Aizaz Chaudhry
ISLAMABAD, September 6: Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States (US) Aizaz Chaudhry on Wednesday said it is Afghanistan’s turn now to destroy terrorists’ safe havens.
In an interview to the state-owned television channel, Aizaz Chaudhry claimed that Pakistan has destroyed all such safe havens.
‘Pakistan is willing to work with Afghanistan,’ he said adding that Pak-Afghan relations shouldn’t only be viewed from the US perspective.
The ambassador insisted that terrorists present in Pakistan have roots in Afghanistan, and a lot of points in the new US policy for Afghanistan are debatable.
He further stated that Pakistan has borne losses worth billions in the war on terrorism.
Afghanistan on August 22 welcomed US President Donald Trump’s revised vision for the Afghan war, stating that it was the “result of intense deliberations” and took into account “both our countries’ needs and considerations.”
Afghanistan’s Ambassador to the US Hamdullah Mohib released a statement hailing Trump’s announcement regarding US policy towards Afghanistan and Southeast Asia.
Trump announced his strategy for the region last month, harshly criticizing Pakistan for providing a safe haven to “agents of chaos”.
The US president cleared the way for the deployment of thousands more US troops to Afghanistan, backtracking from his promise to rapidly end America’s longest war, while pillorying ally Pakistan-Sabah