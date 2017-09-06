CPEC to play vital role in boosting Pakistan’s relations with Saudi Arabia: Defence Minister
ISLAMABAD, September 6: Saudi ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf Ahmad Al-Maliki has called on defence minister Khurram Dastgir and the two have reiterated resolve to further fortify the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.
During the meeting the two leaders agreed on further boosting the bilateral relations in prevailing situation for the sake of better regional cooperation.
Defence Minster Khurram Dastgir said that Pak-Saudi ties will be further strengthened. Stability will come in the relations with the passage of time, he hoped.
He held China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will play a vital role in further beefing up ties between the two countries. He also said that due to CPEC Saudi Arabia will stand connected with China and South Asia . He hoped that CPEC will bring about development in entire region. Defence Minster also expressed his best wishes for early recovery of Saudi King. Saudi envoy thanked Dastgir for expressing his resolve to further consolidate the bilateral relations between two countries saying his country wants close friendly relations with Pakistan and it will continue to play its role on this count.-Online
