Pakistan fully capable of defeating aggression: President, PM
ISLAMABAD, September 6: President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in their separate messages on the Defence Day have said Pakistan is fully capable of defeating aggression.
Paying homage to all those who laid down their lives in defending the motherland, they vow to continue safeguarding the geographical, ideological boundaries and territorial integrity of the motherland.
The President said the government has launched National Action
Plan under which the armed forces, police and law enforcement agencies are successfully rooting out the menace of terrorism and extremism from the country.
The Prime Minister said that we can only defeat our enemies through strict adherence to the cardinal principles of unity, faith and discipline laid down by the Father of the Nation.
He said that Pakistan is on the path of accelerated development and we are being viewed as an emerging economy by the global Economic community.
He said that Pakistan’s military has been victorious in the war against terror and has proved its professional excellence. Operations Zarb-e-Azb, Radd-ul-Fasaad and Khyber-4 have broken the backbone of terrorists.
Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, in his Defence Day message, warned enemies of the country that they “shall fall short of their bullets, but our resolve shall not.”
Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman vowed that the nation would combat any challenges facing it with fierce determination and unity.
Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah said Pakistan is now making progress on every front with sure-footed determination and resolve. He added that there is a need to stay vigilant regarding the challenges confronting the region.
Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif in his message on the Defence Day said that Pakistan Army failed the evil aims of enemies by giving befitting reply to Indian forces. He warned the neighbors saying we are ready to give reply to any attack at any level on any border. He said masses should discourage those elements which are trying to destabilize the country by spreading militancy in the society.
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday said the nation needs the same spirit and unity it displayed in 1965 war to defeat the current threats to the country in the form of extremism and terrorism.
In his message on the Defence Day, the PPP Chairman said that a strong and invincible defence can only be ensured through national unity and cohesion.
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Zulfikar Ali Bhutto gifted the nuclear programme and his daughter Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto gave missile technology programme.-Online
