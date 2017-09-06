Imran denies statements associated with him about KPK govt

ISLAMABAD, September 6: In reaction to the statements circulated on Tuesday from BBC interview that PTI-led government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) didn’t fully implement local body system, party chairman Imran Khan denied the narrative, claiming that his statements were taken out of context.
He declared the performance of KPK government exemplary and impressive as he took to Twitter and posted several tweets mentioning landmarks achieved by the provincial ruling party. Khan claimed KP government reduced poverty by 50pc, brought reforms in education and health sectors, and introduced the most modern local body system in the history.
“Better public schools & reformed health service in govt hospitals; health cards for the poor. Micro-hydel projects in remote areas providing cheap elec for local ppl; environment-friendly #BillionTreeTsunami providing jobs to locals. A professional depoliticised police force which has created a more secure environment & has drawn investment into KP,” he wrote on Twitter.
Talking about the matter, Imran Khan condemned a private news channel and all journalists who misinformed the public. He told that the ‘Media Godfather’ doesn’t believe in journalistic ethics and even national institutions like judiciary and army are not safe from it.-Agencies

