Pakistan willing to cooperate with Afghanistan in all sectors: Kh Asif

ISLAMABAD, September 6: Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif on Wednesday said Pakistan is willing to cooperate with Afghanistan in all sectors including security.
Asif conveyed the country’s stance during telephonic contact with his Afghan counterpart, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Pakistan gives importance to its relations with Afghanistan, said the foreign minister and added that Pakistan supports the steps taken by the Afghan leadership to ensure peace in Afghanistan.
Both foreign ministers agreed to cooperate more in the future, added the FO statement.
Earlier in the day, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Aizaz Chaudhry had said that Pakistan is willing to work with Afghanistan.
In an interview with the state-owned television channel, Chaudhry reiterated that Pakistan has destroyed all terrorist safe havens on its soil.
It is now Afghanistan’s turn to destroy terrorist safe havens on its soil, he added.
The ambassador insisted that terrorists present in Pakistan have roots in Afghanistan, and certain points raised in the new US policy for the region are debatable. Asif is scheduled to visit China on a one-day visit on September 8.-Agencies

