We have done enough, time for world to ‘do more’: Army Chief
A large number of people keenly witnessing the PAF’s IL-78 aricraft during the Defence Day celebrations held at PAF Base, Nur Khan on Wednesday.
RAWALPINDI, September 6: Pakistan has made numerous sacrifices fighting terrorism but today the country was being accused of not doing enough to eradicate the menace, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa said during a ceremony at General Headquarters (GHQ) on Wednesday.
“If Pakistan hasn’t done enough in war against terror, then no country in the world has done so,” the army chief said while addressing the participants. He added Pakistan has done enough now it is time for the world to do more.
He maintained that the forces of Pakistan have paid with their blood the cost of wars from Operation Sher-e-Dil till Radd-ul-Fasaad.
While talking about Balochistan the army chief said they were closely observing those who wanted to stir unrest in the province. But, he added, Pakistanis belonging to all ethnicities are ready to lay their lives for peace and stability in Balochistan.
The event started with children presenting a tableau. Later, the crowd stood up to the national anthem.
During the event sacrifices of the officers were highlighted. A guard of honour was presented by smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army. Earlier in the day, Defence Day was celebrated in different parts of the country, with a show by the armed forces being held by the armed forces at Karachi’s Clifton beach. A change of guard ceremony was also held at the mausoleums of Allama Iqbal in Lahore and Mazar-e-Quaid in Karachi.-Agencies
