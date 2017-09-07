It is about time we bid adieu to Washington and instead develop close ties with Beijing, Moscow and Tehran.Once bitten twice shy.The US has bitten us not twice but so many times.It didn’t come to our aid when India was dismembering us in 1971 in cahoots with Mukti Bahni.Pakistan has bled itself white in war on terror .It is the only country in the world which has given more sacrifices in life and limb in its crusade against terrorism.What else does America expects from us?
Our leaders have certainly erred by putting all their eggs in the America’s basket and in their blind allegiance to Washington right from 1948.Wasn’t Pakistan a front line state of the US in its so- called cold war against the Soviets back in 1950s?
The common man in this country doesn’t want any more close ties with the US.Enough is enough .There is a limit to every thing.The patience of common Pakistani is wearing thin over unrealistic approach of the US against Pakistan.The statement of the Army chief a couple of days ago that Pakistan wants US recognition of the tremendous sacrifices rendered by it in war on terror and we are no longer interested in American aid reflected the true sentiments of all Pakistanis.That hard hitting statement was welcomed by all and sundry in this country as it reflected the true sentiments of the common man in the matter.
Need to bare teeth to Washington
It is about time we bid adieu to Washington and instead develop close ties with Beijing, Moscow and Tehran.Once bitten twice shy.The US has bitten us not twice but so many times.It didn’t come to our aid when India was dismembering us in 1971 in cahoots with Mukti Bahni.Pakistan has bled itself white in war on terror .It is the only country in the world which has given more sacrifices in life and limb in its crusade against terrorism.What else does America expects from us?
Our leaders have certainly erred by putting all their eggs in the America’s basket and in their blind allegiance to Washington right from 1948.Wasn’t Pakistan a front line state of the US in its so- called cold war against the Soviets back in 1950s?
The common man in this country doesn’t want any more close ties with the US.Enough is enough .There is a limit to every thing.The patience of common Pakistani is wearing thin over unrealistic approach of the US against Pakistan.The statement of the Army chief a couple of days ago that Pakistan wants US recognition of the tremendous sacrifices rendered by it in war on terror and we are no longer interested in American aid reflected the true sentiments of all Pakistanis.That hard hitting statement was welcomed by all and sundry in this country as it reflected the true sentiments of the common man in the matter.