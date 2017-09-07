JI Chief announces protest outside Myanmar Embassy for Rohingya Muslims
ISLAMABAD, September 7: In solidarity with Rohingya Muslims, Jamaat-e-Islami chief Siraj-ul-Haq has announced to hold a protest march in Islamabad tomorrow (Friday). The protest rally will be taken out from Islamabad’s Aabpara Chowk and will proceed to Myanmar’s embassy in the federal capital. The JI chief has urged the government to expel Myanmar’s ambassador from the country over military-led violence against Muslim minority in Myanmar. “Our protest will continue till wrongs against them come to an end,” he said, while addressing a gathering here. The JI is also holding a protest rally in Karachi on 10 Sept from Mazar-e-Quaid to Tibet Center on the main M.A Jinnah Road. -DNA
