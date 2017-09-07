JI Chief announces protest outside Myanmar Embassy for Rohingya Muslims

Image result for JI Chief announces protest outside Myanmar Embassy for Rohingya Muslims

ISLAMABAD, September 7: In solidarity with Rohingya Muslims, Jamaat-e-Islami chief Siraj-ul-Haq has announced to hold a protest march in Islamabad tomorrow (Friday). The protest rally will be taken out from Islamabad’s Aabpara Chowk and will proceed to Myanmar’s embassy in the federal capital. The JI chief has urged the government to expel Myanmar’s ambassador from the country over military-led violence against Muslim minority in Myanmar. “Our protest will continue till wrongs against them come to an end,” he said, while addressing a gathering here. The JI is also holding a protest rally in Karachi on 10 Sept from Mazar-e-Quaid to Tibet Center on the main M.A Jinnah Road. -DNA

News In Pictures

PML-N govt damaged economy worse than what enemies could do: Imran Khan
NAB to file references against Sharif family and Ishaq Dar
COAS meets families of martyrs, orders to resolve their problems
No one can fight war against terror better than us: Kh Asif
Federal Cabinet rejects BRICS declaration, terms allegation baseless
Aizaz urges Afghanistan to cooperate with Pakistan in fight against terrorism
JI Chief announces protest outside Myanmar Embassy for Rohingya Muslims
Pakistan committed to peace in the region, not ready to take brunt of others’ fiasco: Air Chief
OIC ‘dead’; Pakistan, Iran need to find new Muslim alliance: Former Diplomat
Australia win by 7 wickets
Pakistan players’ BPL, Global T20 participation in doubt
Putin thinks North Korea crisis will not go nuclear, diplomacy to prevail

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved