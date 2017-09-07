Aizaz urges Afghanistan to cooperate with Pakistan in fight against terrorism
ISLAMABAD, September 7: Pakistan’s ambassador to the United States Aizaz Chaudhry has urged Kabul to cooperate with Islamabad and address the issue of terrorism.
In a special program of PTV, the ambassador insisted that the presence of terrorists in Afghanistan was causing problems for Pakistan.
Ruling out the presence of terrorist safe havens on Pakistani soil, Aizaz reiterated that Pakistan would like the support of Afghanistan and the US to wipe out the menace of terrorism in a bid to maintain peace in the region. Trump lays down Afghan strategy, lambasts Pakistan for ‘harbouring terrorists’
In a televised speech last August, US President Donald Trump
had promised a stepped-up military campaign against Taliban insurgents who have gained ground against the US-backed Afghan government while he also singled out Pakistan for harbouring militants.
Soon the National Assembly passed a resolution condemning Trump’s accusations that Islamabad was prolonging the war in Afghanistan. After Pakistan expressed reservations over the US’s accusations, through backdoor channels, members of the Trump administration told Islamabad that Washington wanted to maintain its relations with Pakistan. -DNA
