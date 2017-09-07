Aizaz urges Afghanistan to cooperate with Pakistan in fight against terrorism

Image result for Aizaz urges Afghanistan to cooperate with Pakistan in fight against terrorism

ISLAMABAD, September 7: Pakistan’s ambassador to the United States Aizaz Chaudhry has urged Kabul to cooperate with Islamabad and address the issue of terrorism.
In a special program of PTV, the ambassador insisted that the presence of terrorists in Afghanistan was causing problems for Pakistan.
Ruling out the presence of terrorist safe havens on Pakistani soil, Aizaz reiterated that Pakistan would like the support of Afghanistan and the US to wipe out the menace of terrorism in a bid to maintain peace in the region. Trump lays down Afghan strategy, lambasts Pakistan for ‘harbouring terrorists’
In a televised speech last August, US President Donald Trump
had promised a stepped-up military campaign against Taliban insurgents who have gained ground against the US-backed Afghan government while he also singled out Pakistan for harbouring militants.
Soon the National Assembly passed a resolution condemning Trump’s accusations that Islamabad was prolonging the war in Afghanistan. After Pakistan expressed reservations over the US’s accusations, through backdoor channels, members of the Trump administration told Islamabad that Washington wanted to maintain its relations with Pakistan. -DNA

News In Pictures

PML-N govt damaged economy worse than what enemies could do: Imran Khan
NAB to file references against Sharif family and Ishaq Dar
COAS meets families of martyrs, orders to resolve their problems
No one can fight war against terror better than us: Kh Asif
Federal Cabinet rejects BRICS declaration, terms allegation baseless
Aizaz urges Afghanistan to cooperate with Pakistan in fight against terrorism
JI Chief announces protest outside Myanmar Embassy for Rohingya Muslims
Pakistan committed to peace in the region, not ready to take brunt of others’ fiasco: Air Chief
OIC ‘dead’; Pakistan, Iran need to find new Muslim alliance: Former Diplomat
Australia win by 7 wickets
Pakistan players’ BPL, Global T20 participation in doubt
Putin thinks North Korea crisis will not go nuclear, diplomacy to prevail

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved